Albert Pujols named Special Assistant to Major League Baseball Commissioner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former St. Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols has been announced as the special assistant to the commissioner of Major League Baseball Monday morning.

The Cardinals’ legend will discuss with the league on topics, including player relations and issues regarding the Dominican Republic. Pujols will also serve as an on-air analyst for the MLB Network.

Pujols has been a part of the Cardinals for 12 seasons and has been a part of the Los Angeles Angels for 10. Throughout his career, he was a three-time National League MVP, a two-time World Series Champion, is placed fourth in MLB history with 703 home runs, 2022 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award winner, and the 2008 Roberto Clemente Award recipient.

