2 suspects charged for possession of guns and narcotics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were charged Monday morning during a traffic stop for having drugs and guns inside the car in University City.

On May 26, police stopped a red Impala on Delmar and Limit after an alert was sent out for a felony wanted vehicle from St. Louis City. They allegedly found a black satchel on Jerome Hughes, 36, containing a gun, and a black satchel underneath Mykila Kizer, 31, containing another gun and a plastic bag containing narcotics.

Both suspects were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. The two were previous convicted felons and prevented from having weapons, according to officials. Kizer was released on her own recognizance, and Hughes posted a $25,000 bond.

