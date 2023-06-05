2 suspects charged for possession of guns and narcotics

Jerome Hughes, 36, and Myukila Kizer, 31, are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were charged Monday morning during a traffic stop for having drugs and guns inside the car in University City.

On May 26, police stopped a red Impala on Delmar and Limit after an alert was sent out for a felony wanted vehicle from St. Louis City. They allegedly found a black satchel on Jerome Hughes, 36, containing a gun, and a black satchel underneath Mykila Kizer, 31, containing another gun and a plastic bag containing narcotics.

Both suspects were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. The two were previous convicted felons and prevented from having weapons, according to officials. Kizer was released on her own recognizance, and Hughes posted a $25,000 bond.

