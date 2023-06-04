Wrestling fundraiser nets thousands for injured Dupo officer

A packed house at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds raised thousands to benefit the family of a local injured officer.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dupo Police Department Sgt. Patrick Carrier was shot twice while on duty in late February. He is still recovering from his injuries, and his doctors say he might need another shoulder replacement.

“I’m going to the doctor almost every day now,” Carrier said. “Whether it’s physical therapy, whether it’s counseling, ortho doctor, primary doctor. That’s a lot of back and forth, mileage, gas.”

Carrier says he hopes to return to light duty at Dupo, possibly next month. He still hopes to get back to full duty as soon as possible.

“I love working for Dupo,” Carrier said. “I love working as a police officer for Dupo. This ain’t gonna scare me away.”

In the meantime, the St. Clair County community has rallied around him. The latest of such efforts was a fundraiser honoring one of Sgt. Carrier’s favorite childhood pastime, wrestling. The night included the wrestling match, food, drinks and a silent auction, all promoted by Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling. Promorter and East Carondelet Mayor Herb Simmons says they raised thousands to support Carrier, his wife and kids.

“When police officers leave their home at night and leave their families, such as Sgt. Carrier did, that may be the last time you see them. And I think we have to take that into consideration.”

St. Clair County also honored Sgt. Carrier with a proclamation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

