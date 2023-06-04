Woman shot, killed in East St. Louis overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in East St. Louis.

According to the Illinois State Police, police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue in East St. Louis just before 4 a.m. There, police found a woman who was taken to an area hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

