United Way and Schnucks partner for local food drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to the USDA, more than 34 million people nationwide deal with food insecurity in some way.

Today, the United Way of Greater St. Louis partnered with Schnucks to collect food donations in Chesterfield and the Metro East.

In a time when food banks are seeing increased demand, all food will remain here locally to help keep them stocked.

For more info on how to help your community through the United Way visit HelpingPeople.org.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.