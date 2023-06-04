United Way and Schnucks partner for local food drive

According to the USDA, more than 34 million people nationwide deal with food insecurity in some way.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -

Today, the United Way of Greater St. Louis partnered with Schnucks to collect food donations in Chesterfield and the Metro East.

In a time when food banks are seeing increased demand, all food will remain here locally to help keep them stocked.

For more info on how to help your community through the United Way visit HelpingPeople.org.

