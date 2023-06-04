17-year-old killed in crash overnight

By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 4, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old from Union was killed in a single-car crash Saturday night in Franklin County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the teen was driving on Liberty School Road in Franklin County when he traveled off of the road and hit a tree. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

The teen was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. He was taken to Mercy Hospital by an ARCH Air Medical helicopter. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

