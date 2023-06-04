Two people shot while driving in St. Louis in separate incidents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot on St. Louis highways just hours apart from each other in separate incidents.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was shot on I-70 near Madison Friday at 5 p.m. The woman told police that a man in a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly and was tailgating her. She then told police that she sped up to try to flee from the man when he flourished a gun at her. According to police, the man drove to the woman’s driver-side door and fired one shot that hit her in both legs.

The woman is listed in stable condition.

At 4 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 2000 block of South 11th Street for a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his thigh. The man said he was shot on the Poplar Street Bridge after leaving a nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. The man told police that while driving on the Poplar Street Bridge, a vehicle pulled beside his driver’s side and fired shots at him. The man drove to his home and then contacted the police. He is listed in stable condition.

Investigations into both shootings are still ongoing.

