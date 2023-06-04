Spotty Storms End This Evening, Then Dry Overnight & Tomorrow

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Spotty Storms End This Evening, Dry Overnight

Mostly sunny. Dry & Hot Monday & Tuesday

A brief cool-down is headed our way mid-late week

Tonight: Spotty storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail this evening. Storms end later this evening and we’ll have dry weather overnight.

What’s Next: Upper-level high pressure that has brought us a string of hot days will shift westward this week. Low pressure will push a cold front through that will lower temperatures for mid-week. The cool-down is short-lived, and the heat builds again by next weekend. We’re also remaining mostly dry. The next best chance of rain will arrive Wednesday and then again next weekend.

