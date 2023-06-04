Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A scuba diver in an Oklahoma lake discovered a gas grenade while under the lake’s surface, according to authorities.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from the scuba diver saying he had found a type of bomb or smoke grenade while diving in Lake Murray.

Deputies arrived at the location and determined the device the diver had found was a live CS gas grenade.

Officials called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad who also confirmed the device was a CS gas grenade from around the early 2000s.

The team collected the grenade with plans to detonate it offsite.

The sheriff’s office praised the diver for locating the grenade and involving the authorities to properly dispose of it.

Officials also said others who happen upon potentially dangerous devices should contact the proper authorities.

