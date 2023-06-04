Norma Hunt, wife of Lamar Hunt and matriarch of Chiefs franchise, passes away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs announced on their website that Norma Hunt, wife of former Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, has passed away.

She was 85 years old.

Norma Hunt, described as kind, generous and unfailingly positive,

This February, she attended her 57th and final Super Bowl and watched her beloved Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time. It was a fitting conclusion to her streak as the only woman to attend every Super Bowl.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered his condolences and thoughts on Norma Hunt’s death.

Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. 🙏🏽💔 https://t.co/YOiDzVUK3j — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 4, 2023

No details about her passing have been released.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

