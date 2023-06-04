Man killed in fatal Lincoln County accident

By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Moscow Mills man was killed in an accident in Lincoln County Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Zachary T. Evans, 29, was in a two-car accident just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on Missouri Route B, east of Black Street.

According to MSHP, Evans had traveled off of the left side of the road while traveling westbound. He then overcorrected and skidded back across the roadway. A driver traveling eastbound moved into the westbound lane to try to avoid Evans, but the two crashed. Evans’ vehicle overturned and partially ejected him. Evans was not wearing a seatbelt, according to MSHP.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

