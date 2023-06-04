Man killed, another seriously injured in I-44 crash with abandoned vehicle

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man was killed and another injured in a crash with an abandoned truck on I-44 in St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Thomas Brennecke, 31, was killed in the crash that happened on westbound I-44 near South Lindbergh Boulevard just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured.

MSHP said that an abandoned Ford F550 was partially blocking lane 4 when the crash occurred. The driver of the car that Brennecke was in hit the back of the abandoned truck. Brennecke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.