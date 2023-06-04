Man killed, another seriously injured in I-44 crash with abandoned vehicle

By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man was killed and another injured in a crash with an abandoned truck on I-44 in St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Thomas Brennecke, 31, was killed in the crash that happened on westbound I-44 near South Lindbergh Boulevard just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured.

MSHP said that an abandoned Ford F550 was partially blocking lane 4 when the crash occurred. The driver of the car that Brennecke was in hit the back of the abandoned truck. Brennecke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle
Trevor Bogert was a passenger in a car that crashed near Moscow Mills in the early morning...
Lincoln County crash survivor speaks out
After what was described as a 'seemingly random attack' on the MetroLink, Antione Robertson was...
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
Lawrence “LJ” Mintzlaff, 16, is missing from his home in Kirkwood Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Missing teen from Kirkwood found
News 4 is telling you about a crime alert happening across the Metro.
St. Louis City, County sees trend in cars stolen from gas stations while people pump gas

Latest News

Shooting generic
Woman shot, killed in East St. Louis overnight
Thomas Shannon was charged with domestic assault 4th degree
Man charged for allegedly physically abusing girlfriend
Shooting generic
2 people shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood
I-44 Eastbound is Closed in Franklin County due to a car accident Sunday June 4, 2023.
I-44 Eastbound reopened in Franklin County