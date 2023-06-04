Man charged for allegedly physically abusing girlfriend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged after physically abusing his girlfriend.

Police said on May 25, a woman reported that Thomas Shannon, 52, repeatedly struck her while he was intoxicated. The victim’s face was red due to being struck repeatedly.

Shannon was charged Saturday with domestic assault 4th degree. This is his third domestic assault conviction, according to officials. His bond is set at $75,000 cash-only, no 10%.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.