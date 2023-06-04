Man charged for allegedly physically abusing girlfriend

Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged after physically abusing his girlfriend.

Police said on May 25, a woman reported that Thomas Shannon, 52, repeatedly struck her while he was intoxicated. The victim’s face was red due to being struck repeatedly.

Shannon was charged Saturday with domestic assault 4th degree. This is his third domestic assault conviction, according to officials. His bond is set at $75,000 cash-only, no 10%.

