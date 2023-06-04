Major Case Squad investigates overnight Ferguson shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Major Case Squad is investigating a shooting overnight where one person was shot and killed in Ferguson Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:46 a.m. Officials responded to a home invasion call in the 1500 block of Knollstone Drive. Police say several subjects raided the house looking for money, and one victim was found shot and killed in front of the house.

The Major Case Squad asks anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

