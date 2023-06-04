Hot temps and spot storms today

By Leah Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Air quality is “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” Today
  • Spot rain or storm chances this afternoon
  • A brief cool-down is headed our way

Sunday: Another day with air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. You don’t need to avoid going outside, but I would limit being outdoors during the peak heat of the day, which is when the air quality will be at its worst point. If you do go out, just avoid strenuous activities. There is a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm, mainly between 12pm - 7pm.

What’s Next: We do see a slight cool-down later this week. Upper-level high pressure will briefly back down, allowing temperatures in the 80s to filter in. It’s short-lived as heat looks to build again next weekend. We’re also remaining continuously dry. The next best chance of rain will arrive sometime next weekend. It’s too far out to give specifics on timing or locations impacted.

