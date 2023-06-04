Community store looks to end food desert in North County, City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday, Bellefontaine Neighbors welcomed The Nexus.

It’s a community-sourced grocery store that will serve to end a decades-long food desert in parts of North St. Louis County and City.

The more than million-dollar facility was partially funded by Representative Cori Bush, who received funding from Congress.

The building will also have space for community service programming and a space for small businesses

