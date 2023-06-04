Community store looks to end food desert in North County, City
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday, Bellefontaine Neighbors welcomed The Nexus.
It’s a community-sourced grocery store that will serve to end a decades-long food desert in parts of North St. Louis County and City.
The more than million-dollar facility was partially funded by Representative Cori Bush, who received funding from Congress.
The building will also have space for community service programming and a space for small businesses
