Community store looks to end food desert in North County, City

On Saturday, Bellefontaine Neighbors welcomed The Nexus.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday, Bellefontaine Neighbors welcomed The Nexus.

It’s a community-sourced grocery store that will serve to end a decades-long food desert in parts of North St. Louis County and City.

The more than million-dollar facility was partially funded by Representative Cori Bush, who received funding from Congress.

The building will also have space for community service programming and a space for small businesses

