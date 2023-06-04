9-year-old shot, injured in North County

By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police said a 9-year-old boy was shot and injured in North County Saturday afternoon.

According to St. Louis County Police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Aspen Woods Drive for a shooting just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a juvenile outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital for a critical injury.

Police said that the boy is now in stable condition.

St. Louis Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

