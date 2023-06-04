2 people shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in St. Louis City.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Temple Place. Police say a 35-year-old woman was leaving her house and saw a black Ford parked outside. She saw a male passenger getting out of the car with a gun, and the suspect fired shots. The victim ran to the back of the house and later found a gunshot wound to her thigh.

A 24-year-old man was inside the house, laying on the couch when he heard loud gunshots outside, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg also.

Officials took both victims to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

