United Way to host food drive supporting MO and IL food pantries Saturday

The food drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., supporting food pantries in Madison and St....
The food drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., supporting food pantries in Madison and St. Clair Counties in Illinois as well as Chesterfield in Missouri.(KGNS)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - United Way of Greater St. Louis will be hosting a food drive Saturday with the goal to fight hunger.

The food drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., supporting food pantries in Madison and St. Clair Counties in Illinois as well as Chesterfield in Missouri.

“Food insecurity continues to be a pressing issue throughout the communities we serve, and United Way will remain committed to helping our neighbors access their basic needs, including food support,” said Melissa Fanning, Vice President of Regions for United Way. “Time after time, we see that this community steps up to help our neighbors in need. Food pantries and food banks often report increased demand in the summer months so now is a perfect time for those looking to help to come out and donate items in the fight against hunger.”

The food drive will be accepting items such as canned foods, peanut butter, water, juice, cereal, sauce, oatmeal, noodles, and household items such as toilet paper, laundry detergent, paper towels and dish soap.

United Way and Schnucks Markets are partnering for this one-day super-collection drive throughout the day at the following Schnucks locations:

Madison County:

• Schnucks, 3100 Madison Ave., Granite City, IL 62040

• Schnucks, 2222 Troy Rd., Edwardsville, IL 62025

St. Clair County:

• Schnucks, 625 Lincoln Highway, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

• Schnucks, 907 East Hwy 50, O’Fallon, IL 62269

Chesterfield:

• Schnucks, 141 Hilltown Village Center, Chesterfield, MO 6301

All items donated will be distributed to Operation Food Search to support local food pantries and food banks. For more information about how United Way supports the Missouri and Illinois regions, visit HelpingPeople.org

