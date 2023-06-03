Teen missing in St. Louis County

Police say William Hooper, 17, was last seen leaving the hospital and entering a blue sedan after a medical emergency.(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police reported a teen went missing Friday evening.

The incident happened in the 10000 block of Kennerly at 3:50 p.m. Police say William Hooper Jr., 17, was last seen leaving the hospital and entering a blue sedan after having a medical emergency.

Hooper is described as 5 foot 7 with dark brown hair, hazel eyes, and medium complexion. He was wearing a green hospital short sleeve shirt, pants, and yellow socks.

Anyone with information regarding Hooper’s whereabouts should dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

