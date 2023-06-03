Pre-match Preview: CITY SC looking to extend winning streak to three games with Dynamo in town

St. Louis CITY SC defender Tim Parker will be reunited with his former club, Houston Dynamo FC.
St. Louis CITY SC defender Tim Parker will be reunited with his former club, Houston Dynamo FC.(CITY SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week, St. Louis CITY SC will host Houston Dynamo FC for the first time this season, following a 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC last weekend.

A fantastic win last weekend against Vancouver, with the help of a late goal by St. Louis homegrown player Miguel Perez, sets St. Louis up for another match-up against an unfamiliar opponent. Houston Dynamo FC has only won two of its last 17 matches against expansion sides, dating back to October 2012. Currently, CITY SC stands in second place in the Western Conference, seven spots above Houston. St. Louis (29) has also nearly doubled the Dynamo in goals thus far (15). The Dynamo are coming off of a 6-2 loss Wednesday, which equaled the most goals ever given up by the club since last season’s 6-0 loss to Philadelphia.

On the other hand, St. Louis CITY SC’s 3-1 win last weekend was the seventh time in 13 MLS matches that it’s scored three or more goals. Eduard Löwen is riding a hot foot going into this one as he has scored in each of his last two MLS appearances. If Löwen is able to score this coming weekend, he will become the first player in club history to score in three straight MLS matches. St. Louis defender Tim Parker, who was captain of the Dynamo before venturing out to his new home at CITYPARK. This could make for an interesting storyline as Parker and his former club will be reuniting for the first time since.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK. Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
Tracy Smith, 34, was charged after David Winston, 11, died of a gunshot wound on June 1, 2023...
Suspect charged after 11-year-old dies after being shot in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
Trevor Bogert was a passenger in a car that crashed near Moscow Mills in the early morning...
Lincoln County crash survivor speaks out
Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation
Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation
Missouri prisoner’s innocence case puts new circuit attorney against attorney general
Missouri prisoner’s innocence case puts new circuit attorney against attorney general

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker singles during the second inning of an opening day baseball...
Cardinals recall top prospect Walker as Nootbaar hits injured list
Ryan Blaney (12) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway,...
NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series: What you need to know
The NASCAR Cup Series kicked off Friday morning with numerous events happening at the World...
NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series: What you need to know
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) is congratulated by teammate Lars...
Mikolas works 8 shutout innings, leads Cardinals to 2-1 victory over the Royals