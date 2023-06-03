Pre-match Preview: CITY SC looking to extend winning streak to three games with Dynamo in town

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week, St. Louis CITY SC will host Houston Dynamo FC for the first time this season, following a 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC last weekend.

A fantastic win last weekend against Vancouver, with the help of a late goal by St. Louis homegrown player Miguel Perez, sets St. Louis up for another match-up against an unfamiliar opponent. Houston Dynamo FC has only won two of its last 17 matches against expansion sides, dating back to October 2012. Currently, CITY SC stands in second place in the Western Conference, seven spots above Houston. St. Louis (29) has also nearly doubled the Dynamo in goals thus far (15). The Dynamo are coming off of a 6-2 loss Wednesday, which equaled the most goals ever given up by the club since last season’s 6-0 loss to Philadelphia.

On the other hand, St. Louis CITY SC’s 3-1 win last weekend was the seventh time in 13 MLS matches that it’s scored three or more goals. Eduard Löwen is riding a hot foot going into this one as he has scored in each of his last two MLS appearances. If Löwen is able to score this coming weekend, he will become the first player in club history to score in three straight MLS matches. St. Louis defender Tim Parker, who was captain of the Dynamo before venturing out to his new home at CITYPARK. This could make for an interesting storyline as Parker and his former club will be reuniting for the first time since.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK. Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

