Parkway South students collect suitcases for foster children

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A pair of local high schoolers are breathing new life into your average suitcase.

Parkway South High School students Sophia and Riley began collecting suitcases, duffle bags and backpacks to give to local foster children.

“Some of the things we provide are luggage and backpacks,” Sophia explained. “So when the kids move from home to home they don’t have to use trash bags.”

On the first day of their summer break, they collected hundreds of suitcases.

