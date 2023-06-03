More than 1,000 kids participate in 9th annual Terron Armstead youth football camp

Saturday morning more than 1,000 kids participated in the 9th annual Terron Armstead Youth Football Camp.
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“We treat this like our Superbowl,” Armstead says.

The NFL player’s roots run deep in the Metro East, as a graduate of Cahokia High School.

“You gotta take care of home first,” Armstead says. “I live life like that. I do business like that. Always try to take care of home. That’s your safe haven. That’s your home base. I think it’s always important to give back to the community and thank the ones who raised you and made you whoever you are today.”

Kids from across the Metro East to play and train with the NFL legend.

Christian Sloan from Belleville was one of them.

“I wanted to see the NFL players, spend time with my family and come and just have fun,” Sloan says.

Sloan’s been playing football for five years and hopes to make it big one day.

Sloan says he’s thankful for what Armstead is doing in the Metro East.

“I want all people who did it to give back to the community,” Armstead says.

The Miami Dolphins player says he wants to bring more eyes to the people in his hometown.

“We have a huge talent pool of great young individuals that are pursuing different paths of life, whether it’s athletics, politics, corporate,” Armstead says. “We have really intelligent young people down here. Really athletic young people down here.”

Armstead says his foundation focuses on education, life skills and teamwork.

