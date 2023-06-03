Hot & Mainly Dry Weather Continues

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Air quality is “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” Sunday

20% chance of spot showers or storms Sunday

Well above average temperatures continue through Tuesday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Sunday: Another day with air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. You don’t need to avoid going outside, but I would limit being outdoors during the peak heat of the day, which is when the air quality will be at its worst point. If you do go out, just avoid strenuous activities. There is a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm, mainly between 12pm - 7pm.

We’re in a drought and could use some widespread rain, but we don’t see much in sight. The next chance for widespread rain may not come until the weekend of June 10th-11th. But that’s far out and we’ll see how the forecast changes and keep you posted.

What’s Next: We do see a slight cool-down later this week. Upper-level high pressure will briefly back down, allowing temperatures in the 80s to filter in. It’s short-lived as heat looks to build again next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.