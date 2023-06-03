The Heat Spikes Today

By Leah Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Air quality is “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” again Today
  • Record high today is 96°, forecasting 95°
  • 10% chance of spot showers or storms Sunday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: The humidity will be slightly lower today, but temperatures will offset this. The high temperature will spike to 95°, which is just 1° off from the record set back in 2011. Today is also another day with air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. You don’t need to avoid going outside, but I would limit being outdoors during the peak heat of the day, which is when the air quality will be at its worst point. If you do go out this afternoon, just avoid strenuous activities.

We’re in a drought and could use some widespread rain, but we don’t see much in sight. The next chance for widespread rain may not come until the weekend of June 10th-11th. But that’s far out and we’ll see how the forecast changes and keep you posted.

What’s Next: We do see a slight cool-down later this week. Upper-level high pressure will briefly back down, allowing temperatures in the 80s to filter in. It’s short-lived as heat looks to build again next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
Tracy Smith, 34, was charged after David Winston, 11, died of a gunshot wound on June 1, 2023...
Suspect charged after 11-year-old dies after being shot in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
Trevor Bogert was a passenger in a car that crashed near Moscow Mills in the early morning...
Lincoln County crash survivor speaks out
Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation
Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation
Missouri prisoner’s innocence case puts new circuit attorney against attorney general
Missouri prisoner’s innocence case puts new circuit attorney against attorney general

Latest News

A Hotter Weekend
A Hotter Weekend
Hot & Mostly Dry Again Today
June 2 morning weather
Hot And Humid Today
Hot And Humid Today