The Heat Spikes Today

Air quality is “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” again Today

Record high today is 96°, forecasting 95°

10% chance of spot showers or storms Sunday

Today: The humidity will be slightly lower today, but temperatures will offset this. The high temperature will spike to 95°, which is just 1° off from the record set back in 2011. Today is also another day with air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. You don’t need to avoid going outside, but I would limit being outdoors during the peak heat of the day, which is when the air quality will be at its worst point. If you do go out this afternoon, just avoid strenuous activities.

We’re in a drought and could use some widespread rain, but we don’t see much in sight. The next chance for widespread rain may not come until the weekend of June 10th-11th. But that’s far out and we’ll see how the forecast changes and keep you posted.

What’s Next: We do see a slight cool-down later this week. Upper-level high pressure will briefly back down, allowing temperatures in the 80s to filter in. It’s short-lived as heat looks to build again next weekend.

