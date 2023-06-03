Four people killed in crash involving a car and multiple motorcycles near Aurora, Mo.

By Chris Six and Liam Garrity
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple motorcycle riders have died after a crash involving multiple a car Saturday afternoon on State Highway 39 near Aurora.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, four people have died. In total, there were 11 people involved, 10 motorcyclists and the driver of the car.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, those who died were a 17-year-old girl, 28-year-old Kameron Hale, 59-year-old James Olmsted, and 61-year-old Linda Anderson, all from Aurora.

The crash report states the crash occurred when a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and hit five motorcycles. After the impact, the car then went off the side of the road and stopped in a ditch.

The occupants of the motorcycles were thrown after their bikes overturned. One of the motorcycles caught on fire shortly after the crash.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene. the driver of the car was a 51-year-old woman, she was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition. There were six other motorcyclists taken to Springfield hospitals in serious condition. One of those in serious condition is a 16-year-old.

Everyone involved in the crash, including the driver, was from Aurora.

According to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, multiple medical helicopters were called to the scene.

The Highway Patrol tells KY3 the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

The Aurora and Marionville Police Department shared a statement about the crash on Facebook.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

