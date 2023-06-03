MISSING: Police search for missing teen from Kirkwood

Lawrence “LJ” Mintzlaff, 16, is missing from his home in Kirkwood Saturday, June 3, 2023.
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Kirkwood police are asking for help locating a missing teen from Kirkwood Saturday.

Lawrence “LJ” Mintzlaff, 16, is missing from his home at the 800 block of Craig Forest.

According to police, Mintzlaff has cognitive disabilities and is currently considered a runaway.

Mintzlaff was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and riding his red bike.

Anyone with knowledge of Mintzlaff’s whereabouts is urged to call Kirkwood police at (314) 822-5868 or local law enforcement.

