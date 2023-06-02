Woman accused of berating South City family in viral videos facing new charge

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The woman accused of berating a South City Latino family in viral videos is facing a new charge.

In February, Judy Kline, 54, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. Earlier this month, she was also charged with interference with housing rights in connection with the incidents at the home on Lisette Ave.

Ring doorbell video reportedly showed Kline yelling at the family and threatening them with a hammer.

Charging documents state Kline broke into the home family’s home by breaking a basement window. She then allegedly hit their clothes dryer with a hammer and attempted to get to the main floor living area before going out the front door and hitting the outside of the home with a hammer. During the incident, she accused the family of being illegal immigrants without a right to live in the home, according to court documents. The victim and his 4-year-old daughter were home at the time, police said.

A family member of Kline told News 4 she used to live in the home police said she broke into. City property records from the 80s do show a Kline family lived at the Lisette Ave. home.

On May 25, Kline pleaded not guilty to the charge of interference with housing rights.

A St. Louis Circuit Judge previously granted a full order of protection that is valid through Feb. 14, 2024. The order prohibits Kline from going within 300 feet of the family’s home and from communicating with the family directly or through third parties.

