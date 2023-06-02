WANTED: City police looking to identify jewelry store robber

St. Louis police are looking for help identifying a man seen stealing from jewelry store May...
St. Louis police are looking for help identifying a man seen stealing from jewelry store May 24, 2023.(SLMPD)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - City police are asking for help identifying a suspect seen on security footage robbing a St. Louis jewelry store.

The subject is described as a man in his 30s or 40s with a tall, thin build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, a white t-shirt, red striped sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

According to City police, the subject entered St. Louis Jewelry after being let in and requested to see merchandise in a locked display. When an employee removed the items and handed them to the subject, the subject asked to leave the store. When the employee hesitated, the subject reached for his bag and indicated he had a weapon. When the employee unlocked the door, the subject fled.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

Anyone with information that is interested in receiving a possible reward for their tip or that wants to remain anonymous is urged to call CrimeStoppers.

This investigation is ongoing; News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

