Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling host fundraiser for DuPO police officer

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling and local first responders are hosting a match to benefit the family of a DuPo Police officer.

Sergeant Pat Carrier was shot twice last February after responding to a call for an active shooter. He is now on the long road to recovery.

You can catch the steel cage match tomorrow at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6 p.m. and wrestling starts at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Smith, 34, was charged after David Winston, 11, died of a gunshot wound on June 1, 2023...
Suspect charged after 11-year-old dies after being shot in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
Xavier Jones receives full ride to college
A 6-mile trek that took 2 hours: St. Louis teen walks to 8th grade graduation
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
A still image from a dash camera shows a car engulfed in flames following a police chase in St....
Attempted burglary suspect in ICU after police chase ends in fiery crash in St. Charles County
Surveillance video captures gunshots that killed St. Louis restaurant owner
Surveillance video captures gunshots that killed St. Louis restaurant owner

Latest News

Mo-DOT is warning drivers who use I-64 to plan extra time or another way to go.
I-64 WB Ramp to 270 SB Closed
St. Louis police are looking for help identifying a man seen stealing from jewelry store May...
WANTED: City police looking to identify jewelry store robber
Judy Kline is currently being held on no bond.
Woman accused of berating South City family in viral videos facing new charge
A rally organized by the group ‘We Are The Tenants’ gathered outside City Hall to advocate for...
Rally for St. Louis renters’ rights gathers at City Hall