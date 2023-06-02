Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling host fundraiser for DuPO police officer
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling and local first responders are hosting a match to benefit the family of a DuPo Police officer.
Sergeant Pat Carrier was shot twice last February after responding to a call for an active shooter. He is now on the long road to recovery.
You can catch the steel cage match tomorrow at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6 p.m. and wrestling starts at 7 p.m.
