Repairs continue at I-64 and Tamm, three weeks since water main break

By Gabriela Vidal
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since residents in the Dogtown neighborhood witnessed massive flooding against I-64 and Tamm Avenue following a water main break.

“There’s some people that don’t have any, and there’s some people that just have a trickle,” said one reside to News 4 about the issues they faced with water pressure following the break. “Kind of rough on a lot of people.”

Even today, however, water pressure issues continue to perisit.

“We’ve heard that. We’re aware,” said Curt Skouby. “In Dogtown, the higher elevations, the pressure is not where it usually is.”

Skouby is the Public Utilities Director for the city. He said they are still fielding calls from residents who have been affected.

“We have re-routed some of the water from the higher-pressure zone to that area. We have done some interconnects between water mains that we normally don’t have different pressure mains,” he said. “And we’re going to have a couple more to do with that and see how well that addresses the problem.”

Yet, New 4 has learned that fixing the 60-inch water main itself is proving to be a lengthy process for the city.

“The components that you need to fix it aren’t on the shelf, not readily available,” said Skouby. “We need to have some inflatable plugs for inside of the pipe to stop the water completely. And those are not going to be available for a couple of weeks at least.”

Skouby says when those material do arrive, however, they will have a contractor ready to make the necessary repairs.

“We’re going to dive in and fix it,” he said.

It’s a fix to an ongoing problem the city continues to face with aging water infrastructure, which is why Skouby says long term they need to have a better source of revenue.

“We’re going for a rate increase,” he said.

That rate increase was introduced today in the form of Board Bill 49, which would increase water rates in the city for the first time in 13 years. Unlike federal funding or other sources of revenue, Skouby says this will be something they can rely on more consistently to make infrastructure improvements.

“We’re at the point where it has to be done,” said Skouby.

Skouby stresses patience among residents as they hope to have a clearer timeline on repairs to the water main once they receive the parts they need.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Smith, 34, was charged after David Winston, 11, died of a gunshot wound on June 1, 2023...
Suspect charged after 11-year-old dies after being shot in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
Xavier Jones receives full ride to college
A 6-mile trek that took 2 hours: St. Louis teen walks to 8th grade graduation
A still image from a dash camera shows a car engulfed in flames following a police chase in St....
Attempted burglary suspect in ICU after police chase ends in fiery crash in St. Charles County
Surveillance video captures gunshots that killed St. Louis restaurant owner
Surveillance video captures gunshots that killed St. Louis restaurant owner

Latest News

A pair of local high schoolers are breathing new life.
Parkway South students collect suitcases for foster children
News 4 is telling you about a crime alert happening across the Metro.
St. Louis City, County sees trend in cars stolen from gas stations while people pump gas
Two St. Charles County police officers are credited with saving the life of a man suffering a...
BODY CAMERA VIDEO: St. Charles County police officers save man sitting on ledge of overpass
Trevor Bogert was a passenger in a car that crashed near Moscow Mills in the early morning...
Lincoln County crash survivor speaks out