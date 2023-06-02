Repairs continue at I-64 and Tamm, three weeks since water main break

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since residents in the Dogtown neighborhood witnessed massive flooding against I-64 and Tamm Avenue following a water main break.

“There’s some people that don’t have any, and there’s some people that just have a trickle,” said one reside to News 4 about the issues they faced with water pressure following the break. “Kind of rough on a lot of people.”

Even today, however, water pressure issues continue to perisit.

“We’ve heard that. We’re aware,” said Curt Skouby. “In Dogtown, the higher elevations, the pressure is not where it usually is.”

Skouby is the Public Utilities Director for the city. He said they are still fielding calls from residents who have been affected.

“We have re-routed some of the water from the higher-pressure zone to that area. We have done some interconnects between water mains that we normally don’t have different pressure mains,” he said. “And we’re going to have a couple more to do with that and see how well that addresses the problem.”

Yet, New 4 has learned that fixing the 60-inch water main itself is proving to be a lengthy process for the city.

“The components that you need to fix it aren’t on the shelf, not readily available,” said Skouby. “We need to have some inflatable plugs for inside of the pipe to stop the water completely. And those are not going to be available for a couple of weeks at least.”

Skouby says when those material do arrive, however, they will have a contractor ready to make the necessary repairs.

“We’re going to dive in and fix it,” he said.

It’s a fix to an ongoing problem the city continues to face with aging water infrastructure, which is why Skouby says long term they need to have a better source of revenue.

“We’re going for a rate increase,” he said.

That rate increase was introduced today in the form of Board Bill 49, which would increase water rates in the city for the first time in 13 years. Unlike federal funding or other sources of revenue, Skouby says this will be something they can rely on more consistently to make infrastructure improvements.

“We’re at the point where it has to be done,” said Skouby.

Skouby stresses patience among residents as they hope to have a clearer timeline on repairs to the water main once they receive the parts they need.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.