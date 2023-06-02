Rally for St. Louis renters’ rights gathers at City Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A rally organized by the group ‘We Are The Tenants’ gathered outside City Hall to advocate for legislative change Friday morning.

The group gathered to advocate for legislation to provide legal representation to eligible people who face eviction within the City.

Data from the National Coalition For A Civil Right To Counsel estimates that as few as 3 percent of renters across the country have access to an attorney during eviction proceedings compared to 81 percent of landlords.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.