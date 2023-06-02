Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating an overnight homicide in north St. Louis. It is the fourth shooting in the city in the last 7 hours.

According to St. Louis Police, a man was fatally shot in the 1300 block of Bayard Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Thursday night, June 1. The man was shot in the lower part of his body and taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. A Homicide Unit was requested to investigate. This shooting happened only a short time after another fatal shooting on 13th and Chestnut.

