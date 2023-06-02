Man accused of killing another man with toilet tank lid

A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found 26-year-old Brandon Patty unconscious inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 57-year-old James Thomas Robinson, who lived in the home with Patty.

Police told WBTV that investigation revealed that Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Smith, 34, was charged after David Winston, 11, died of a gunshot wound on June 1, 2023...
Suspect charged after 11-year-old dies after being shot in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
Xavier Jones receives full ride to college
A 6-mile trek that took 2 hours: St. Louis teen walks to 8th grade graduation
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
A still image from a dash camera shows a car engulfed in flames following a police chase in St....
Attempted burglary suspect in ICU after police chase ends in fiery crash in St. Charles County
Surveillance video captures gunshots that killed St. Louis restaurant owner
Surveillance video captures gunshots that killed St. Louis restaurant owner

Latest News

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causes double transactions, fees; bank now says situation resolved
A Utah school district is banning the Bible.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
Mo-DOT is warning drivers who use I-64 to plan extra time or another way to go.
I-64 WB Ramp to 270 SB Closed
At 58 years old, Albert Robertson is one of the oldest recruits the Kansas City, Missouri...
‘You’re never too old’: 58-year-old police recruit nicknamed ‘grandpa’ follows his dream