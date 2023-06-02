Lincoln County crash survivor speaks out

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Trevor Bogert was a passenger in a car that crashed near Moscow Mills in the early morning hours of February 5th. Three teens were killed in the crash and only Bogert and the driver survived.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the crash and concluded that the vehicle was speeding, went airborne and hit a tree.

[Link:https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP68/AccidentDetailsAction?ACC_RPT_NUM=230064710]

“I remember going up the hill and then we were flying in the air. I remember that. And then I think I got knocked out. I went through the windshield,” said Bogert.

The teens who died in the crash were identified as, Emily McNees, Kaeden Tyler and Will Flickinger.

Bogert had multiple broken bones and initially was placed on a respirator. He said during the 2-and-a-half months he was hospitalized he underwent 7 surgeries and had 19 blood transfusions.

He said the love and support he’s received from family, friends and from the loved one of his friends who died, has provided a big boost.

“That’s the biggest reason why I feel I’m here today. Just because of my support system,” he said.

Relatives of Bogart and the three killed in the crash, told News 4 they attended a hearing in juvenile court on Friday for the driver, Hailey Zenk. They said Zenk has been charged with DWI resulting in 2 or more deaths and with another count of DWI.

According to the relatives, Zenk has been placed on house arrests and required to wear a GPS device and undergo regular drug tests. Zenk was 17 years old at the time of the crash but has since turned 18. News 4 reached out to family members but haven’t heard back.

Bogert’s mother, Jess Bogert, said her son has a long road ahead which includes multiple surgeries.

“I just want him to keep on pushing and moving mountains and get where he needs to go. And accomplish the goals that he wants, to get up out of that wheelchair,” she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical bills.

[Link:https://www.gofundme.com/f/vs7bp-medical-and-recovery]

