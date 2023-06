ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mo-DOT is warning drivers who use I-64 to plan extra time or another way to go.

Workers will close the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-270. They are going to be repairing pavement and guardrails and painting the bridge.

That works starts tonight at 9 p.m. The ramp should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.