A Hotter Weekend

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Air quality is “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” again Saturday
  • Near record heat Saturday...forecast high is 95 degrees, record is 96
  • Slight Chance for a Spot Shower Sunday

Showers and storms will remain west of St. Louis the rest of the day and those will continue to progress east and diminish as the sun sets.

Otherwise slightly lower humidity moves in for the weekend, but slightly hotter temperatures are expected Saturday. It will be dry Saturday too and mainly dry Sunday with a 10% chance for a brief thundershower.

We’re in a drought and could use some widespread rain, but we don’t see much in sight. The next chance for some widespread rain may not come until the weekend of June 10th-11th. But that’s far out and we’ll see how the forecast changes and keep you posted.

Weekend Heat: Drier but hotter air will move in beginning this weekend. Saturday’s high of 95 is near the record of 96 from 2011. And Sunday’s high shouldn’t compete with the record high of 98 from 2011. There will be no heat index and winds will be out of the east to northeast at about 10 mph. And the lower humidity will only accelerate evapotranspiration (the loss of moisture from plant leaves, crops and your lawn). Hoping for another back door cool front on Tuesday which should moderate temperatures a bit.

