Cardinals recall top prospect Walker as Nootbaar hits injured list

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker singles during the second inning of an opening day baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker singles during the second inning of an opening day baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, March 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals announced Friday ahead of their weekend series in Pittsburgh that top prospect Jordan Walker has rejoined the club. The move comes as Lars Nootbaar’s back spasms suffered in Monday’s loss to the Royals proved significant enough to require a stint on the 10-day injured list.

Walker was demoted toward the end of April amid questions on the availability of playing time in a crowded St. Louis outfield. Since that time, however, the team has seen Nootbaar hit the IL along with Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill, opening the door for Walker’s return.

Another element of Walker’s demotion at the time was the team’s desire to see him get more lift on the baseball—using his impressive swing to generate more line drives and fly balls rather than the multitude of grounders that he was falling into the habit of hitting at the time.

Walker struggled at first upon his demotion to Memphis, bringing him to a point where he ended up reverting back toward what comes naturally to him in the batter’s box to turn things around. But even as he put the mechanical tweaks to his game out of mind during game action, Walker continued to work on adjustments in the cage with the hitting coaches in Memphis.

Walker posted a .746 OPS with four home runs in Triple-A. He’ll bat eighth and play right field for the Cardinals against the Pirates on Friday night.

Nootbaar’s IL stint comes after he banged up his back crashing into the center field wall on a leaping catch in the second inning of Monday’s game at Busch Stadium. When chasing after a fly ball in the gap in the following inning, Nootbaar pulled up short in his pursuit and crumpled to the ground after his back locked up on him.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Smith, 34, was charged after David Winston, 11, died of a gunshot wound on June 1, 2023...
Suspect charged after 11-year-old dies after being shot in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
Xavier Jones receives full ride to college
A 6-mile trek that took 2 hours: St. Louis teen walks to 8th grade graduation
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
A still image from a dash camera shows a car engulfed in flames following a police chase in St....
Attempted burglary suspect in ICU after police chase ends in fiery crash in St. Charles County
Surveillance video captures gunshots that killed St. Louis restaurant owner
Surveillance video captures gunshots that killed St. Louis restaurant owner

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) is congratulated by teammate Lars...
Mikolas works 8 shutout innings, leads Cardinals to 2-1 victory over the Royals
Redbirds outfielder Jordan Walker at AutoZone Park on May 26, 2023.
Is Jordan Walker really ignoring the Cardinals’ plan for his swing adjustments?
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) is helped up by teammate Michael Massey (19) after...
Royals shut Cardinals out after carrying a perfect game into the eighth
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar (21) is checked on by manager Oliver Marmol (37) and Alec...
Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar leaves Monday’s game with back spasms