1 person shot in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide has been requested after a Downtown shooting late Thursday.

Police responded to shots fired at 13th and Chestnut just before 9 p.m. Thursday. At the scene, they found an unconscious man, not breathing.

The victim’s current status is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.