1 person shot in Downtown St. Louis

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide has been requested after a Downtown shooting late Thursday.

Police responded to shots fired at 13th and Chestnut just before 9 p.m. Thursday. At the scene, they found an unconscious man, not breathing.

The victim’s current status is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures gunshots that killed St. Louis restaurant owner
Surveillance video captures gunshots that killed St. Louis restaurant owner
A still image from a dash camera shows a car engulfed in flames following a police chase in St....
Attempted burglary suspect in ICU after police chase ends in fiery crash in St. Charles County
Xavier Jones receives full ride to college
A 6-mile trek that took 2 hours: St. Louis teen walks to 8th grade graduation
Jordan Wilson, 21, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk...
Man accused of pulling girlfriend by her hair, hitting her while she was holding her young daughter
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial

Latest News

STL Public Safety Committee takes up bill on open carry
STL Public Safety Committee takes up bill on open carry
Experts warn Asian Tiger Mosquito is making its way across Missouri
Experts warn Asian Tiger Mosquito is making its way across Missouri
Missouri prisoner’s innocence case puts new circuit attorney against attorney general
Missouri prisoner’s innocence case puts new circuit attorney against attorney general
File Graphic
Former assistant circuit attorney returns to St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office under new leadership