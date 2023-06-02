1 person shot in Downtown St. Louis
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide has been requested after a Downtown shooting late Thursday.
Police responded to shots fired at 13th and Chestnut just before 9 p.m. Thursday. At the scene, they found an unconscious man, not breathing.
The victim’s current status is unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
