Top ways to tackle higher education costs

Experts recommend opening a savings account as early as possible
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The average yearly cost of a public 4-year college last year was more than $10,000 for in-state tuition and fees, according to the College Board, making it essential for families and students to plan ahead. 

Robert Farrington, the founder of The College Investor, says he believes a lot of families really do want to help their children save for college and avoid student loan debt. 

“The cost of college can be scary, especially when you see it rising. But I think it’s important for families to remember that you don’t have to save 100% of the cost of college,” Farrington explained. “Anything helps. And there is a lot of ways to pay for college as well.”

The College Investor has several guides to help save and pay for college. Here are a few of their top suggestions:

Start a college savings account as early as possible: 529 plans, Uniform Gift/Transfer to Minor Accounts, and Roth IRAs are three popular accounts to open. 

Search for scholarships and grants: Here are 10 sites you can use to search for scholarships, including Scholarships.com and Bold.org.

Apply for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA): In 2021, students missed out on an estimated $3.75 billion in grants simply because they did not fill out the FAFSA form, according to the National College Attainment Network (NCAN). 

Lastly, Farrington said we don’t know what the cost of college will be like in the future, but any little bit you set aside will ultimately help.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis restaurant owner killed in shooting at business
St. Louis restaurant owner killed in shooting at business
A still image from a dash camera shows a car engulfed in flames following a police chase in St....
Attempted burglary suspect in ICU after police chase ends in fiery crash in St. Charles County
Jordan Wilson, 21, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk...
Man accused of pulling girlfriend by her hair, hitting her while she was holding her young daughter
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Hurricane season begins; what lies ahead?
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969
Richard Mayor, 60, has been convicted of first-degree murder after hitting girlfriend with his...
Man convicted after hitting, killing girlfriend with truck in Pontoon Beach
A flower hangs from a fence at the property where on Sunday an apartment building partially...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall