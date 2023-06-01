MOMS & MAMMS looks to provide self-care and prevention for area women

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The organization St. Louis Moms and Siteman Cancer Center wants to reach the women in our STL Community on the importance of getting a yearly mammogram by offering some self-care on Saturday.

According to the CDC, each year in the United States, about 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men. About 42k women and 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer.

When breast cancer is caught at the earliest stage, a woman’s five-year survival rate is nearly 100 percent. That’s what makes getting your annual mammogram so important.

“We know it can be scary, it might not be the most comfortable,” Siteman Cancer Center Senior Manager Melody Schaeffer shared. “It’s a little bit of time, but catching it as early as possible is the goal.”

A mammogram is an X-ray picture of the breast. Doctors use a mammogram to look for early signs of breast cancer. Regular mammograms are the best tests doctors have to find breast cancer early, sometimes up to three years before it can be felt.

Doctors generally recommend that women ages 20-39 have a clinical breast exam every three years and start monthly breast self-exams. At age 40, women should begin annual mammograms.

The Siteman Cancer Center’s Mobile Mammography Van will hit the road this weekend in Brentwood. The event will also include chiropractic services, acupuncture, bra fittings, and more. A mammography exam is not required to enjoy the event.

“We know that moms are constantly giving themselves to their families, their kids, making appointments to everyone,” St. Louis Mom founder & owner Rebekah Coste. “This type of event is about mom, and your health should matter just as much as your family’s health.”

Regardless of age, Siteman Cancer Center said every woman should talk with a doctor about personal and family history of cancer, including breast cancer, and whether additional tests at an earlier age are a good idea.

As a national leader in breast screening, diagnostic evaluation and image-guided breast procedures, Siteman evaluates and cares for over 40,000 patients annually. Siteman strives to improve the outcomes and quality of treatment for all patients with breast cancer. Siteman Cancer Center is a national leader in cancer treatment, research, prevention and education.

Moms & Mamms:

This Saturday, June 3rd9am to 2pmMount Calvary Lutheran Church 9321 Litzsinger Rd St. Louis, MO 63144

An appointment is required for a mammogram exam. The phone numbers to schedule are: 314-747-7222 or 800-600-3606 (option 2).

Patients under age 40 require a physician’s order to schedule an appointment.

Insurance will be billed for a screening mammogram. Please check with your insurance carrier to verify that BJC Healthcare is in-network and that a screening mammogram is a covered service.

Those without insurance may be eligible for a grant to cover the cost of the mammogram.

Please note that the van is not handicap accessible. Anyone needing special accommodations must schedule at one of the physical locations.

Bring your mom, grandma, aunt, or friend for support and much-needed self-care!

A mammography exam is not required to enjoy this event.

Risk factors for developing breast cancer:

Getting older. The risk for breast cancer increases with age. Most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50.

Genetic mutations. Women with inherited changes (mutations) to certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, are at higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Reproductive history. Starting menstrual periods before age 12 and starting menopause after age 55 expose women to hormones longer, raising their risk of getting breast cancer.

Having dense breasts. Dense breasts have more connective tissue than fatty tissue, sometimes making it hard to see tumors on a mammogram. Women with dense breasts are more likely to get breast cancer.

Personal history of breast cancer or certain non-cancerous breast diseases. Women who have had breast cancer are more likely to get breast cancer a second time. Some non-cancerous breast diseases, such as atypical hyperplasia or lobular carcinoma in situ, are associated with a higher risk of getting breast cancer.

Family history of breast or ovarian cancer. A woman’s risk for breast cancer is higher if she has a mother, sister, or daughter (first-degree relative) or multiple family members on either her mother’s or father’s side of the family who has had breast or ovarian cancer. Having a first-degree male relative with breast cancer also raises a woman’s risk. If you have a strong family history of breast cancer or inherited changes in your BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, you may have a high risk of getting breast cancer. You may also have a high risk for ovarian cancer. Talk to your doctor about ways to reduce your risks, such as medicines that block or decrease estrogen in your body or surgery.



Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.