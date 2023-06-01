Missouri nonprofit offering free emergency contraceptives to Missourians

In response to Roe v. Wade being overturned, Missouri Family Health Council is giving out free doses of Plan B to anyone with a Missouri address.(WMTV)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missourians of any age can obtain free emergency contraceptives, commonly known as “Plan B,” through the Missouri Family Health Council’s “Free EC” initiative.

The nonprofit will ship anyone with a Missouri address a free “EC Kit” which contains two doses of “Plan B,” sexual health and education resources, connections to health care providers who charge affordable rates and “safer sex supplies” such as condoms and lube. The initiative uses federal Title X funding allotted for family planning programs.

Kansas Citians wishing to receive a kit can pick one up from the Mattie Rhodes Center located at 148 N Topping Ave. Other locations include Springfield, Columbia, St. Louis, Hillsboro and more.

To receive your “free EC” kit, fill out the form on their website.

“Plan B” is an emergency contraception that lowers the chance of pregnancy. Though the pill can be taken anytime within five days of having unprotected sex, it works best works the sooner it is taken. For more information about the emergency contraceptive pill, visit the nonprofit’s FAQ page.

The Missouri nonprofit advocates for increased access to reproductive health care after Missouri instilled a near-total abortion ban triggered by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

