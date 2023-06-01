Local animal shelters over capacity forcing some to hit pause on rescues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At Stray Rescue in Downtown St. Louis they are in a crisis situation as they are forced to issue a “rescue freeze” due to overwhelming numbers inside their shelter. They’re not alone. The APA in Olivette is over capacity and working to find creative solutions to make room for animals brought in by animal control.

“We’re seeing hundreds come in every month,” said Kim Brown, Chief Operating Officer for the APA of Missouri.

In December APA contracted with St. Louis County to take over animal care and control so even though the Olivette shelter is over capacity, they have to find ways to take in dogs.

They are waiving adoption fees for dogs over forty pounds because that’s what’s taking up the most space. Stray Rescue is partnering with Imo’s Pizza which is covering adoption fees of all adult animals over six months.

The goal is to find as many forever homes as possible. Stray Rescue says it’s especially important as we get into the hot days of summer which results in calls for dogs stranded outside.

“Unfortunately unless it’s a severe medical emergency of life or death in that moment we’re unfortunately having to turn those calls away,” said Andrew Wilkey of Stray Rescue.

St. Louis is not unique in the problem of overcapacity at area shelters. It’s a trend happening across the country.

“Some of it’s the economy and the cost of pets, the cost of housing. Some of its being on the tail end of COVID. We know we lost access to vet care and some spay and neuter appointments during that,” said Brown.

You can help. Check their websites for dogs and cats available for adoption. But even if you can’t adopt fostering can help free up space. Volunteering or donating can also make a big difference in the work to find these animals a new home.

APA of Missouri: https://apamo.org/adopt/

Stray Rescue: https://www.strayrescue.org/

Humane Society of Missouri: https://www.hsmo.org/

