Isolated Showers, More Heat This Weekend

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Air quality is “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” again Friday
  • Isolated, slow moving afternoon showers or storms possible through Friday
  • Near record heat this weekend

This Evening: Isolated showers may be briefly heavy and will fade with the sun setting. However, these will be rather spotty, so it’s a 20% chance to get hit, but it still could briefly impact your outdoor plans. Dry overnight and for Friday morning.

Friday: Isolated afternoon-early evening showers and thundershowers possible. These storms will bubble up in the heat of afternoon, mainly from around Noon to 8PM. Rain chance is 20%, but they could be briefly heavy where they do hit. Unfortunately these storms will not be widespread enough to help the drought situation much. Friday’s air quality is “orange” which is unhealthy for sensitive groups like the young, elderly and those with respiratory issues. The air quality is good to moderate in the morning and typically worsens around 2pm to 8pm during the peak heating of the day.

Weekend Heat: Drier but hotter air will move in beginning this weekend. Saturday’s high of 95 is near the record of 96 from 2011. And Sunday’s high shouldn’t compete with the record high of 98 from 2011. There will be no heat index and winds will be out of the east to northeast at about 10 mph. And the lower humidity will only accelerate evapotranspiration (the loss of moisture from plant leaves, crops and your lawn). Hoping for another back door cool front on Tuesday which should moderate temperatures and bit.

