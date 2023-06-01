Hot & Mostly Dry Weather Set To Continue

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Air quality is “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” again Today
  • Isolated, slow moving afternoon showers or storms possible through Friday
  • While Isolated, showers may be heavy producing localized flooding
  • Hot temps build into the weekend

Thursday and Friday: Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers possible. These storms will bubble up in the afternoon. They won’t move very much so where it does rain it could be heavy and cause localized ponding on the roads or flooding. Rain chance is 20%. Unfortunately these storms will not be widespread enough to help the drought situation much.

Weekend Changes: Drier but hotter air will move in beginning this weekend. This will result in little if any rain chance each day and the lower humidity will only accelerate evapotranspiration (the loss of moisture from plant leaves, crops and your lawn). Hoping for another back door cool front on Tuesday which should moderate temperatures and bit.

