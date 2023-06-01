Former assistant circuit attorney returns to St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office under new leadership

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Mary Pat Carl is leaving the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to return to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office and lead its homicide team.

Carl confirmed to News 4 she is returning to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, where she was an assistant circuit attorney from September 2003 until October 2017.

“I’m excited to be back home in the City of St Louis and I’m ready for the tough work ahead of rebuilding the Circuit Attorney’s Office,” Carl said. “It’s an honor to work for Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson named Gore the next circuit attorney after embattled former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigned from the office. Gardner was elected in 2016 and 2020. Carl unsuccessfully ran against Gardner in both elections.

In a press release, Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said he admires Carl’s sense of duty toward victims of crime. Carl worked in Madison County for the past 18 months.

