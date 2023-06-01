Experts warn Asian Tiger Mosquito is making its way across Missouri

The Asian Tiger Mosquito, known for carrying serious diseases like the Zika virus, are on the move to Missouri.
By David Amelotti
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Asian Tiger Mosquito is a small, dark mosquito with distinctive white stripes on its legs and body.

Pest control expert Zachary Smith said these mosquitos enjoy the United States, especially the Midwest, because of the region’s warm and moist summers and mild winters.

“They require such a small amount of water that you have to be really mindful you are looking for a bottle cap of water, a tarp, an overturned bucket. Anywhere water can stand for a couple days at a time. A shady spot could be a breeding ground,” Pest Control Expert Zachary Smith told News 4.

Smith said these mosquitos don’t fly far from where they are born so where you are bitten is near a water source that needs to be removed.

