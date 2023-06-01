Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified

Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.(Family)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An infant whose body was discovered in the woods on the day before Mother’s Day has been identified.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated that the child was Kha’liya Bridgewater. She was just 6 months old.

Following the discovery, Kansas City police made a public plea for information. Several people contacted investigators after learning a baby’s body was found near E. 41st Street and Pittman Road.

According to the search warrant, police were told the baby was 6 months old at the time of her death.

One witness told police that a mother had reported her 6-month-old had died. However, no funeral arrangements were made and the mother was not providing any information regarding how the baby died.

A second witness said they received a message from the mother, which stated the baby died in her sleep on the night of Thursday, May 4. The baby was discovered by a passerby on May 13 in a 19-acre vacant lot off Pittman Road.

Detectives contacted the two medical examiner’s offices that cover the Kansas City metro area. They determined the 6-month-old’s death had not been reported.

According to court records, a witness said the child’s mother told them that the baby had died in her sleep from SIDS and not to tell anybody. She also reportedly told the witness that police and an ambulance had responded after the child’s death.

Investigators said that, when they questioned her, the mother originally told them she only had two children. After being challenged multiple times on having a third child, police said she admitted her third child was now deceased.

During questioning, police said she provided numerous versions of events for the night her daughter died. She claimed to not know how she died.

Family members have organized a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Friday at 8 p.m. There also is a GoFundMe set up by the girl’s grandparents.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis restaurant owner killed in shooting at business
St. Louis restaurant owner killed in shooting at business
A still image from a dash camera shows a car engulfed in flames following a police chase in St....
Attempted burglary suspect in ICU after police chase ends in fiery crash in St. Charles County
Jordan Wilson, 21, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk...
Man accused of pulling girlfriend by her hair, hitting her while she was holding her young daughter
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound

Latest News

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Attorney: Yarl family had requested special prosecutor to oversee case against Andrew Lester
Federal judge halts Missouri execution of man convicted in jail break killings
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
Federal appeals court halts EPA effort to impose air pollution plan in Missouri
Police taped off an area of the 3100 block of Brantner after a child was shot there.
Child dies after shooting in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood