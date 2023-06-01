Child shot in the head in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A child was shot in the head Thursday morning in St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Brantner around 11:30 a.m. and rushed the child, who is about 10 years old, to the hospital to get treated. He was not conscious or breathing.

Police said the child may have accidentally shot himself. The Child Abuse unit responded after the incident.

Just arrived at 3100 Brantner. Heavy police presence after a 10-year-old was shot and transported to a nearby hospital. Tape is up, blocking traffic both directions. Maybe a dozen residents on several door steps standing by. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/41xhQYWj6M — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) June 1, 2023

The boy is the 27th child victim of gun violence in the city of St. Louis in 2023, data compiled by News 4 shows.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.