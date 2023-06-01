Child shot in the head in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A child was shot in the head Thursday morning in St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Brantner around 11:30 a.m. and rushed the child, who is about 10 years old, to the hospital to get treated. He was not conscious or breathing.
Police said the child may have accidentally shot himself. The Child Abuse unit responded after the incident.
The boy is the 27th child victim of gun violence in the city of St. Louis in 2023, data compiled by News 4 shows.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
