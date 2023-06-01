Child shot in the head in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

Police taped off an area of the 3100 block of Brantner after a child was shot there.
Police taped off an area of the 3100 block of Brantner after a child was shot there.(KMOV staff)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A child was shot in the head Thursday morning in St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Brantner around 11:30 a.m. and rushed the child, who is about 10 years old, to the hospital to get treated. He was not conscious or breathing.

Police said the child may have accidentally shot himself. The Child Abuse unit responded after the incident.

The boy is the 27th child victim of gun violence in the city of St. Louis in 2023, data compiled by News 4 shows.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis restaurant owner killed in shooting at business
St. Louis restaurant owner killed in shooting at business
A still image from a dash camera shows a car engulfed in flames following a police chase in St....
Attempted burglary suspect in ICU after police chase ends in fiery crash in St. Charles County
Jordan Wilson, 21, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk...
Man accused of pulling girlfriend by her hair, hitting her while she was holding her young daughter
peeping tom
Clayton Police continue to look for ‘Peeping Tom’
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial

Latest News

Condados Tacos will be opening in Ballpark Village summer 2023.
New taco restaurant to open in Ballpark Village on June 15
Xavier Jones receives full ride to college
A 6-mile trek that took 2 hours: St. Louis teen walks to 8th grade graduation
A 6-mile trek that took 2 hours: St. Louis teen walks to 8th grade graduation
Local animal shelters over capacity forcing some to hit pause on rescues
Local animal shelters over capacity forcing some to hit pause on rescues