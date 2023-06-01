Attorney: Yarl family had requested special prosecutor to oversee case against Andrew Lester

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In updating the public on the health of Ralph Yarl and the criminal case against Andrew Lester, the attorney representing the teen’s family said they had requested a special prosecutor in the case.

Lee Merritt stated he had asked that Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker handle the prosecution of the 84-year-old man charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl. Merritt said that Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson is not recusing himself in the case and is moving forward as the lead prosecutor.

Merritt said the family was initially frustrated with the timeline in Thompson charging Lester.

Lester has pleaded not guilty to armed criminal action and first-degree assault charges and remains free on a $200,000 bond. He is accused of shooting Ralph Yarl on April 13 after the 16-year-old confused Lester’s north Kansas City address with a home about a block away where he was supposed to pick up his younger brothers.

Yarl was shot in the head and arm, and he was released from the hospital after being admitted for three days.

Merritt and some civil rights leaders in the Kansas City area said a hate crime charge is warranted and have called for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis restaurant owner killed in shooting at business
St. Louis restaurant owner killed in shooting at business
A still image from a dash camera shows a car engulfed in flames following a police chase in St....
Attempted burglary suspect in ICU after police chase ends in fiery crash in St. Charles County
Jordan Wilson, 21, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk...
Man accused of pulling girlfriend by her hair, hitting her while she was holding her young daughter
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound

Latest News

Federal judge halts Missouri execution of man convicted in jail break killings
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
Federal appeals court halts EPA effort to impose air pollution plan in Missouri
Police taped off an area of the 3100 block of Brantner after a child was shot there.
Child dies after shooting in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified